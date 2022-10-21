Hemel Hempstead road closure will create 11-mile detour for hundreds of residents

Unhappy residents face an 11-mile detour for GP, hospital appointments, and food shopping due to a week-long closure of Box Lane in Hemel Hempstead.

Box Lane (B4505), the busiest ‘B’ road in Hertfordshire, is to be closed to traffic from Monday, October 24 with diversions via B4505 to Ashley Green, the A416 towards Berkhamsted and A41 to Hemel Hempstead - a total of around 11miles.

Des Knowles, of Beechwood Park, said: “This road closure will mean hundreds of residents in Beechwood Park Estate and Copper Beech Estate will need to travel 11 miles for doctor’s appointments, hospital appointments, food shopping, white van deliveries and all access to Hemel Hempstead.

Box Lane Hemel Hempstead is due to close for one week

"It’s understood that emergency services will be given access but there has been no clarification about postal deliveries, home deliveries or bus services from Hemel Hempstead, all the services that residents require on a daily basis.”

Mr Knowles explained the same housing development required a road closure some weeks ago but that this was carried out under a traffic management system.

He added: “It beggars belief as to why such a scheme cannot be operated on this occasion or indeed why the work cannot be carried out overnight. I am led to believe one issue is the number of heavy goods vehicles using this stretch of road precluding the use of a traffic management system, though it worked some weeks ago.

"The solution would therefore be for a temporary weight and width restriction thereby allow the rest of the local population to function as normally as possible.

“The council originally scheduled works on the adjoining A4146 Station Road with a road closure and diversion of just a few miles along the A41 Hemel Hempstead bypass for the period October 31 to November 2. Following objections and a review this was then changed to overnight closure. This would surely be a more acceptable and convenient solution for the proposed Box Lane B4505 works.”