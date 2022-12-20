Tribute to ‘outstanding woman taken too soon’ who died after falling ill in Leverstock Green coffee shop
63-year-old Nicky died peacefully surrounded by her children
A family from Hemel Hempstead have paid tribute to a ‘truly outstanding’ woman who died unexpectedly after falling ill at a coffee shop.
On Friday (December 16), Nicky Watts, from Adeyfield, became unwell during her weekly visit to The Crazy Goat Co in Leverstock Green with her children Harry, Rosie and Jack.
Jack said: “Very quickly, staff of The Crazy Goat, fellow patrons and the pharmacist locally and I sprung into action. Despite efforts of some truly incredible people; residents, paramedics, senior doctors from Herts Air Ambulance and the attending emergency services crews my mother sadly passed unexpectedly.
“My family would like to thank our incredible emergency services who tried their utmost to save her, the local business who had to close their doors and especially to Louise and Millie at The Crazy Goat for their support.
“Words are hard to find in these times, however the kindness and understanding of all in a trying day has helped nonetheless. Very best to all this Christmas, rest peacefully mum. A truly outstanding woman taken too soon.”