There are some huge differences for pupils in different areas 👀

Provisional national SAT performance data for 2025 is out now

This is based on assessments primary school pupils take in school skills like English and maths

Overall, the proportional of young learners meeting the expected level in these skills has gone up

But there remains huge differences between the regions - and different council areas

Primary schools help children build essential skills they need to succeed throughout the rest of their education. But when it comes to how many pupils finish school with them, persistent regional gaps linger on.

Last week, the Government released provisional national performance data for pupils who reached the end of Key Stage 2 – or Year 6 – in the 2024/25 school year. Largely based around the standard assessment tests (SATs) learners sit in their final year of primary school, it showed that the proportion of children nationwide who met the expected standard in reading, writing, and maths has risen to 62% – up from 61% the year before.

But the figures showed that attainment varied quite significantly from this national average across England’s different regions. The gap between the highest and lowest performing regions, London and the South West respectively, was 9 percentage points this year. But it has narrowed slightly since 2024 when it sat at 10 percentage points, with a decrease in London and an increase in the South West’s performance.

The attainment gap appears even more stark across different council areas. With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the percentage of this year’s recent primary school leavers who met Government standards for these three key school skills in each of them - to help families get an idea of what attainment looks like in their community. Each local authority has been listed by region, and then by those with the highest proportion of children reaching expected standards in reading, writing and maths in the most recent school year. Where two councils have the same score, they have been listed alphabetically.

Here is how each of them did:

Much higher proportions of pupils met Government standards in some parts of the country than others | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Canva)

North East

The regional average across the North East was 61%.

Sunderland - 65% Stockton-on-Tees - 64% Gateshead - 63% Darlington - 62% Hartlepool - 62% Middlesbrough - 62% Newcastle - 62% Redcar & Cleveland - 62% South Tyneside - 60% County Durham - 59% North Tyneside - 59% Northumberland - 58%

North West

The regional average across the North West was 60%.

Trafford - 70% Warrington - 68% Wigan - 65% Cheshire East - 64% Bury - 63% Stockport - 63% Bolton - 62% Cheshire West and Chester - 61% Halton - 61% Knowsley - 61% St Helens - 61% Blackburn with Darwen - 60% Salford - 60% Tameside - 60% Lancashire - 59% Rochdale - 58% Oldham - 57% Westmorland and Furness - 57% Wirral - 56% Blackpool - 55% Liverpool - 55% Manchester - 55% Sefton - 55% Cumberland - 54%

Yorkshire & The Humber

The regional average across Yorkshire was 60%.

Hull - 66% North East Lincolnshire - 64% Wakefield - 63% Barnsley - 62% Doncaster - 62% Calderdale - 61% North Lincolnshire - 61% Kirklees - 60% Leeds - 60% North Yorkshire - 60% Rotherham - 60% Bradford - 59% York - 59% East Riding - 57% Sheffield - 57%

SAT results can be used to help identify children needing extra help before they move on to secondary school | (Photo: David Fuentes/Adobe Stock)

East Midlands

The regional average across the East Midlands was 60%.

Rutland - 65% Leicestershire - 63% Nottinghamshire - 63% West Northamptonshire - 62% Nottingham - 60% Leicester - 59% Derbyshire - 58% Lincolnshire - 58% North Northamptonshire - 58% Derby - 54%

West Midlands

The regional average across the West Midlands was 60%.

Solihull - 66% Wolverhampton - 64% Birmingham - 61% Sandwell - 61% Staffordshire - 61% Telford and Wrekin - 61% Warwickshire - 61% Dudley - 60% Herefordshire - 60% Stoke-on-Trent - 59% Coventry - 58% Walsall - 58% Worcestershire - 58% Shropshire - 57%

East of England

The regional average across the East of England was 59%.

Thurrock - 69% Essex - 63% Luton - 63% Hertfordshire - 61% Peterborough - 59% Southend-on-Sea - 59% Suffolk - 58% Bedford - 56% Cambridgeshire - 56% Norfolk - 55% Central Bedfordshire - 50%

London

The regional average across London was 68%.

Hackney - 76% Hammersmith and Fulham - 76% Richmond upon Thames - 74% Kensington and Chelsea - 73% Redbridge - 73% Waltham Forest - 73% Sutton - 72% Bromley - 71% Camden - 71% Greenwich - 71% Newham - 71% Barnet - 70% Harrow - 70% Westminster - 70% Southwark - 69% Haringey - 68% Tower Hamlets - 68% Wandsworth - 68% Bexley - 67% Croydon - 67% Merton - 67% Barking and Dagenham - 66% Brent - 66% Ealing - 66% Islington - 66% Lambeth - 66% Enfield - 65% Kingston upon Thames - 65% Lewisham - 65% Hounslow - 64% Havering - 62% Hillingdon - 60%

South East

The regional average across the South East was 61%.

Slough - 69% Wokingham - 68% Surrey - 65% Buckinghamshire - 64% Windsor and Maidenhead - 63% Milton Keynes - 62% Hampshire - 61% Kent - 61% Bracknell Forest - 60% East Sussex - 60% Medway - 60% Oxfordshire - 60% Reading - 60% Brighton and Hove - 59% West Sussex - 58% West Berkshire - 57% Southampton - 56% Portsmouth - 53% Isle of Wight - 51%

South West

The regional average across the South West was 59%.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 63% Plymouth - 63% Bath and North East Somerset - 62% North Somerset - 62% South Gloucestershire - 62% Cornwall - 60% Gloucestershire - 59% Swindon - 59% Bristol - 58% Torbay - 58% Wiltshire - 58% Devon - 57% Somerset - 56% Dorset - 55%

Individual schools’ performance data based on this year’s results won’t be available until later in the year. But if you’re curious about the schools across the country which had 100% of their pupils meet this aspirational target in 2024, you can check out our coverage here.