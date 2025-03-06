The Apprentice

The Apprentice sent the candidates to Turkey in the latest task.

However it was a return trip to the boardroom for one team.

But who was fired this week?

It was a jet setting trip to Turkey (Türkiye) on this week’s instalment of The Apprentice. The remaining candidates were sent abroad for the second time this season - as the show marks its 20th year on TV.

Picking up the pieces from last week, which saw Dr Jana dramatically walk away from the process, the candidates were quickly hurried off to Heathrow Airport after an early morning call. The ‘real reason’ he quit the process has been revealed.

It was another memorable task as the teams took on corporate away days. But who was left grounded after the latest trip to the boardroom.

Who was fired on The Apprentice this week?

Lord Alan Sugar with the the contestants on this series of The Apprentice. Photo: Ray Burmiston/Naked/BBC

It was Jonny who was grounded after the away day task. Leading to Lord Sugar to say his famous phrase - ‘you’re fired’.

His failure to impress and step up to a leadership role in the six weeks sealed his fate.

Which candidates were in the boardroom?

Team Parallel found themselves on the losing side after their corporate away day neither sank or swam. It meant that Chisola, as the PM of the team, was back in the boardroom.

She picked Fredrick and Jonny. It was no surprise Jonny got the call as he was catching criticism for not stepping up as sub-team leader by the team - while Fredrick’s DIY entertainment saw him brought back.

What was the task in episode six - and what happened?

It was another foreign adventure for the candidates - this time with the teams being sent off to Turkey. They were tasked with putting on corporate away days and what could possibly go wrong?

Lord Sugar sent the teams to different parts of the country, so at least they couldn’t step on each other's toes. It was a shame that both the hair transplant consultant and the cosmetic dentist didn’t make it to this task.

There was a rush to be PM on Team Parallel, with first Jonny and then practically everyone else raising their hands. Chisola ultimately came out of the scrum as a winner - and she set out her stall as doing it for as cheap as possible.

Over on Team Ascendancy, it was Keir’s turn to be the project manager. And they would be aiming for the sky with a hot air balloon trip planned.

Melica’s bid to become sub-team leader fell flat, with Keir opting for Mia - despite Melica’s intimate knowledge of Turkish cuisine. While Chisola tasked her team with sorting catering with around ‘70%’ off - and Jonny was unwillingly pushed forward as Parallel sub-team leader, but Anisa ultimately took on the role.

Team Ascendancy struggled in their negotiations with the caterers, especially after speaking rather undiplomatically about the food in front of the chefs. It meant they paid 150 euros more than their rivals.

Keir’s negotiations with the clients saw advisor Tim tell the camera “I think they just got done”. On the other team, they agreed a higher price with their client - but with it comes higher expectations, we’ve all seen this story play out before on The Apprentice.

A bid to save money on dancers for Parallel saw them decide to opt against agreeing a deal - deciding to do something DIY instead. Not quite sure that is meeting the luxury deal promised to the client.

And the safari day didn’t get off to the best start as the clients from Vodafone arrived and were asked to turn their phones off in awkward fashion. At least a meal was waiting for them on a yacht.

With Ascendancy’s clients seeming to have more fun in the hot air balloon, thanks in part to Dean’s game with a promise of extra drinks. While over on the safari we were treated to an increasingly awkward interaction about olives - I may have had to watch this one through my hands.

Not long after that the clients requested that the safari ended early - and I’m starting to get a sense of who might be on the losing side this week. The lack of wine led to Karen actually interjecting and heavily suggesting they really needed to get wine, with Chisola deciding to fork out for some - so that crisis was averted.

Over on team Ascendancy, despite the hot air balloon going well - things fell quickly back down to earth as wine proved to be a problem for them also. Dean was not happy at how warm the drinks were upon arrival.

And things went from bad to worse as service got messy - literally. Leading to Tim quipping that they may be landing a dry cleaning bill, let alone refunds.

Back on the yacht with Team Parallel, they had to dash the enjoyment of their clients once the wine ran out. While the food failed to live up to the fine dining expectations set during the pitch.

And Team Parallel's over promising proved costly as refunds from the client ultimately cost them the task.

Did Lord Alan Sugar make the right decision with the firing? Let me know by email: [email protected].