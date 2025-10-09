Peacemaker’s second season is about to finish - but will it be back for more? 🦸‍♂️📺

Peacemaker is about to conclude its second season.

Fans faced a wait of more than three years for new episodes.

But will the show continue after series two finishes?

For the final time in 2025 it is Peacemaker Thursday (or Friday if you live outside America). John Cena will pull on those distinctive boots for the second season finale shortly.

The hit superhero series left fans waiting for more than three years for more episodes after series one ended. Its return came amid James Gunn’s reboot of the DC cinematic universe, which started with his Superman movie in the summer.

But will Peacemaker return for a third season or is this it? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Peacemaker season 2 end?

John Cena in Peacemaker season 2

Having returned back in the summer, when the days were longer and the leaves were falling, Peacemaker is about to wrap up its second series very soon. The eighth and final episode of the season will arrive today (October 9) in America and tomorrow (October 10) in the UK/ Europe.

Will there be Peacemaker season 3?

The show has received a warm reception from viewers as well as critics. Despite the three year wait, the appetite for more Peacemaker is still out there.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, season two has a glowing 96% fresh rating from professional critics. It also had an audience score of 82% with more than 1,000 ratings from viewers.

There has been no official word on season three of Peacemaker, but James Gunn has teased fans about its potential future. NME reports that the head of DC Studios and Superman director said: “You’re gonna find out more in episode eight because it’s not necessarily that. Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker 3.

He continued; “I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see [episode] eight and maybe you’ll find out a little bit more.”

