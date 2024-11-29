In the immortal words of William Regal - it’s time for another WarGames! 🥊

The WWE’s Thanksgiving tradition returns this weekend with Survivor Series 2024.

This year sees The OG Bloodline with CM Punk face The (New) Bloodline inside two steel cages.

Here’s the current match card scheduled ahead of Sunday’s event and how you can watch online or on TV.

It is one of what wrestling fans consider World Wrestling Entertainment’s “big four” premium live events on the wrestling calendar; the Thanksgiving tradition known as Survivor Series.

Debuting in 1987, Survivor Series originally consisted of unique elimination tag team matches, where teams of four or five wrestlers competed until all members of one team were eliminated. In some cases, the “survivors” would then band together in the main event to face one another.

But that element in recent years has made way for a more “hellacious” structure, to quote good ol’ J.R, and the arrival of the WarGames match.

The match type match is a multi-team, enclosed cage match that originally debuted in 1997 in WCW (World Championship Wrestling). It typically features two teams (usually of four or five wrestlers each) who start in separate cages and enter the match at timed intervals.

The match is contested inside a large double-ring structure surrounded by a steel cage and continues until all participants have entered, and the first team to force their opponents to submit or surrender wins.

Imagine a “Hell in a Cell” surrounding two wrestling rings and a lot more brutality to boot.

So now your appetite for destruction has potentially been whet, let’s take a look at some of the major storylines heading into the WWE’s annual Survivor Series.

What are the major storylines going into WWE Survivor Series 2024?

Roman Reigns and CM Punk join forces to take on Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline as the WWE returns to Canada for Survivor Series 2024: WarGames | WWE

The Bloodline vs The OG Bloodline - with CM Punk?

The drama within The Bloodline continues to escalate as tensions rise between the original faction and a new version of the stable. Roman Reigns and The Usos dominated the WWE landscape from 2021 to 2023, but their unity began to unravel after their respective losses at WrestleMania. After internal strife, Jey Uso left, and the faction split, with Solo Sikoa assuming leadership of The Bloodline.

Reigns returned to confront his cousin and challenge his control, which led to a surprise reunion between Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn, officially reforming the original Bloodline.

This led to a high-stakes WarGames match at Survivor Series between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline, with both teams adding a fifth member. Sikoa's Bloodline recruited Bronson Reed, while Reigns' team welcomed CM Punk as their fifth member, marking a dramatic twist. The final advantage would be determined in a match between Jey Uso and Fatu on the final episode of Smackdown before the event.

Gunther - the not so unstoppable force?

Gunther’s reign as World Heavyweight Champion faced an unexpected challenge at Survivor Series. Having defeated Damian Priest for the title at SummerSlam, Gunther’s title defense was confirmed against Priest in a rematch following Priest's victory in a fatal four-way match.

The outcome of this clash is uncertain, as Gunther’s previously unstoppable force could be tested by a determined Priest. This match will be pivotal for Gunther’s status as the dominant champion or whether he will face his first major setback.

Mami returns for WarGames

After months of anticipation, Rhea Ripley made a triumphant return to WWE after being side-lined with an injury from a brutal attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley’s return was marked by her surprise entry as the fifth member of Bianca Belair’s team for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series. This came after Morgan and Rodriguez's chaotic actions, including a victory over Nia Jax at Crown Jewel, which led to a fierce rivalry between the two teams.

Ripley’s return turned the tide for Belair’s squad, adding her strength and leadership in the battle for supremacy. However, the match took a dramatic turn when Jade Cargill was taken out - but Bayley interfered in a match to determine who would get the WarGames advantage, assisting Belair during a match against Nia Jax, and subsequently joining Team Belair.

WWE Survivor Series 2024 - current matches announced

With one more WWE Smackdown left to air, and with the old wrestling adage “card subject to change” at play, here’s the current card for WWE Survivor Series 2024

Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed. Women’s WarGames Match: Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Naomi and Bayley World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs Damien Priest WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Brekker (c) vs Ludwig Kaiser vs Sheamus WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

What time does WWE Survivor Series 2024 start in the United Kingdom?

The WWE Survivor Series 2024 pre-show is set to take place on November 30 2024 at 11pm GMT, with the premium live event scheduled to take place on December 1 2025 at 12am GMT.

Where can I watch WWE Survivor Series 2024 on TV or stream online?

For those who still have access to the WWE Network, you will be able to stream the event as part of your subscription package before the network shuts down and moves to Netflix in January 2025.

For those however who don’t have access to the WWE Network, WWE Survivor Series 2024 will be streaming on TNT Box Office, available through Sky, Virgin Media, Discovery+ and EE TV for the sum of £19.99.

The pre-show event will be available to stream free-of-charge on the official WWE YouTube Channel.

Who do you think will come out on top in either the men’s or women’s WarGames match, or do you think there is another twist in the tale regarding The Bloodline civil war? Make your predictions by leaving a comment down below.