Berkhamsted close the gap at the top with away win

Berkhamsted are sitting in second place in Southern League Division One Central

Berkhamsted moved back to within two points of Southern League Division One Central leaders Bedford Town with a 2-0 win at Didcot Town on Tuesday night.

Berko, who still have a game in hand on the table-toppers, are also now 10 points clear of third-placed North Leigh.

Reece Robins made his debut on the wing for Berko after joining from Hemel Hempstead Town in the only change from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with North Leigh.

In the first 10 minutes Berko forced a series of corners.

A defender blocked on the line a powerful header from Tommy Smith that looked goal bound. However Smith also caught a defender’s head and a broken nose for his troubles. There was a lengthy delay for treatment and for the 6 yard to be sanded after the blood spillage.

Smith tried to carry on, but Max Farrelly soon replaced him as ge returned for his first game since breaking a rib.

A defender blocked an Alie Bangura shot and Cheyce Grant fired over from a corner before Berko took the lead shortly before half-time.

A corner was only partially cleared to Adam Watkins, who shot into the bottom of the net from 20 yards.

The added time meant there was still for Robins to crack a shot that Leigh Bedwell saved at full stretch.

Bedwell kept the home side in the game when he tipped a strong shot from the left by Robins onto the post and the home goalkeeper was again at his best to deny James Verney who came on to add pace to the attack.

But the second goal arrived when Verney ran clear again and squared for Robins who tried to round the keeper.

Bedwell brought Robins down for a penalty that Grant blasted into the bottom corner to double the lead with virtually the last kick of the game.