Dyson has dropped some huge discounts on its air purifiers - just in time for autumn
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Autumn is a great time of year to consider investing in an air purifier. The airflow in our homes will reduce as the temperatures take a tumble and we close our windows, there are some nasty allergens in the air, and it's a time of year when cold and flu bugs start to proliferate.
Air purifiers come in all shapes and sizes, and prices can start as low as £40 for something that's going to be effective in any room. But to really make a difference, it's worth spending a bit more money.
If you fancy spending a lot more money, you could always turn to the experts at Dyson, who have bundled their tried and tested technology into a range of posh purifiers. And the British-born brand is offering some big price reductions to coincide with the changing of the seasons.
Take this Purifier Cool™ Gen1 purifying fan, for example. It's usually £449.99, but it's currently down to £299.99. It's the cheapest model they have, but it's been very warmly received, according to the reviews.
There's also a £150-off deal on the Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan, which has a few more features including smart control through the app. It's currently down to £399.99.
The poshest of the purifying fans in the sale is this Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde PH04, which has been discounted from its usual price of £699.99 to just £549.99, but if I was spending that much I'd actually go for the HP09 hot and cold version, which doubles as a heater. It’s up for the same price, with the same discount.
With all the discounted air purifiers in Dyson's range, the deal has been sweetened with the offer of a free additional purifier filter. These usually cost £85, so it's a bit of a bargain if you're quick enough to catch it.
