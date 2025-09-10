Brits spend nearly six days a year wishing they could undo certain life choices, like getting a tattoo, cutting their own fringe – and staying with an ex for too long.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found the top 30 list also features cringeworthy social media posts they can’t delete and saying no to a spontaneous trip – dwelling on it for years to come.

Many also regret giving one ex the benefit of the doubt far too many times and splashing a little too much cash on things they didn’t really need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While also ranking highly in the list was wishing they didn’t hang on to that one relationship for as long as they did.

In fact, on average, those polled admit they have two former lovers they would rather forget.

And to do so, 48 per cent have erased every trace of an ex online – from Instagram shots to WhatsApp chats.

The research was commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of its Galaxy S25 FE, which includes its AI-powered Generative Edit feature which removes unwanted people or objects from photos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tech brand has teamed up with Patsy Kensit to star in a comedic video, drawing on her own experiences of overcoming heartbreak, and encouraging a heartbroken soul to chuck out the ex’s clothing, turn off the sad music and discard unwanted mementos.

The actress and singer said: “I’ve been through my fair share of heartbreaks, so I know how crucial it is to move forward without the weight of the past holding you back.

“Letting go of lingering reminders like old texts, photos, or mementos really allows you to step into your future with confidence.

“Sometimes, the bravest act is simply hitting erase and choosing yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also found 47 per cent struggle to come to terms with regretful decisions they’ve made in the past.

Of these, 48 per cent dwell on ‘what if’ scenarios, while 37 per cent find it hard to forget things they can’t change.

However, for 30 per cent, forgetting isn’t an option as friends still bring up their regretful moments from years gone by.

But many do their best to ‘delete’ the past when a former partner is involved – with tearing up photos the most common break up ritual (17 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others throw away clothes (16 per cent), or crop an ex out of pictures (13 per cent).

On average, it takes three to four months to get over a break-up – though one in 10 believe it takes them more than a year to move on.

Spending time with friends and family (18 per cent), focusing on hobbies or self-care (17 per cent) and cutting all contact with their ex (15 per cent) were the top-rated tips for moving on.

Reflecting and learning from the relationship (10 per cent), letting go (nine per cent) and starting to date again (five per cent) also made the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 62 per cent claimed removing all traces of an ex from their phone and social media was cathartic.

In fact, 12 per cent will do this on the day of the split – with 1.6 billion photos of exes estimated to have been deleted across the nation’s digital galleries and social media when break ups happen.

Annika Bizon, VP of mobile experience at Samsung, said: “Our research reveals that 48 per cent of Brits have digitally removed traces of past relationships, with some even hesitant to scroll through old memories.

“With the Generative Edit feature, you can effortlessly manage and curate your photographs, making it easier to move forward.”

Patsy Kensit marks the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE phone, which features an AI-powered Generative Edit tool that can remove unwanted people or objects from photos | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Brits’ top 20 regrets:

Caring too much about what people think Not saving enough money earlier in life Not exercising or taking care of their health better Staying in a relationship too long Not telling someone how they really felt 6. Missing out on travel opportunities Spending too much on things they didn’t need Trusting the wrong person Letting friendships fade instead of fighting for them Not pursuing a different career path Giving an ex the benefit of the doubt too many times Not learning a language or instrument when they had the chance Saying something in anger they didn’t mean Not working harder at school Not learning a skill when they had the chance Not telling the one person you love them Ending a relationship too soon Not taking better care of their appearance when they were younger Spending too much time at work instead of with loved ones Posting cringeworthy things on social media they can’t delete