The Tory chief of Herts County Council says a snap General Election is the 'right decision' as local political leaders react to PM Rishi Sunak’s announcement.

CONSERVATIVE leader of the county council Cllr Richard Roberts has said the announcement of a General Election on July 4 is “the right decision”.

And the announcement – made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (22 May) – has been welcomed by leaders of council’s three other political groups.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the announcement, Cllr Roberts praised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a “commendable leader”.

Leader Richard Roberts. Photo: Herts County Council

But he said the polls had been “stuck” and that calling the election had been the “right decision”.

“He has worked so hard to get the country back on an even keel – but he wasn’t moving the polls,” said Cllr Roberts.

“I think he has made the right decision to go to the country.”

Cllr Roberts – who is currently promoting Hertfordshire at the UK Real Estate, Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), in Leeds – accepted that this may be a “difficult election”.

Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, Rishi Sunak waves as he arrives to speak at a general election campaign event at the ExCeL in east London, on May 22, 2024. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday set a general election date for July 4, ending months of speculation about when he would go to the country. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

But he urged residents in Hertfordshire to “think really carefully about who they want as their MP – and to vote accordingly”.

And ultimately he says that after the election he will be keen to work with all MPs, especially those elected for the first time.

“This election will be a referendum on the Conservative parliamentary party and its government – and we will see what the result of that is,” he said.

“The polls suggest this will be a difficult election – but I am ready to start campaigning as soon as I get back from Leeds.”

And he later added: “After the election I will be really keen – whatever the outcome – to work with all MPs, especially new MPs, because the agenda for Hertfordshire is really exciting.”

Responding to the date of the General Election, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the county council Cllr Steve Jarvis suggested the announcement would be widely welcomed.

“I think everyone except some Conservative MPs will be delighted there’s a General Election,” he said.

Cllr Jarvis – who is also a member of North Herts Council – suggested the government had been struggling on and dealing with internal Conservative Party disagreements for “far too long”.

And he suggested that, in large part, the focus of the election period would be the “incompetence” of the government over the last few years.

But he also pointed to concerns around the health service and sewage in rivers.

And while he won’t be drawn to predict the number of Liberal Democrat MPs there may be in Hertfordshire after the General Election, he says he expects there to be more than now.

Cllr Nigel Bell – who is leader of the Labour group on the county council and a member of Watford Borough Council – said the announcement was “fantastic news”.

And he said that in Hertfordshire there were hopes that Labour candidates would do well.

“This is fantastic news,” he said. “It’s a relief at last that the country and the county have the chance for change.”

Cllr Bell suggested that a Labour Government would provide stability “after the years of uncertainty and chaos under the Conservatives”.

He pointed to the need for a recovery programme for schools and hospitals and for more homes in the county and nationwide.

And he said a Labour Government would have the plans to provide the growth that is desperately needed.

“Residents have lost trust after 14 years of cynical Conservative Government and the Labour Party is ready to provide that trust and stability,” he said.

“We are confident the Labour Party will do well in Hertfordshire in the election to help provide the seats for a Labour Government.

Meanwhile Green Party Cllr Ben Crystal – who is leader of East Herts Council and a member of Hertfordshire County Council – says he is “absolutely delighted” that the General Election had been called.

And pointing to the Hertford and Stortford seat, he says he believes that the Green Party could have their first Hertfordshire MP.

“I am absolutely delighted that they are calling a General Election,” he said. “We have had the Conservatives in power for far too long.”

Cllr Crystall believes the release of sewage into rivers, continuing years of austerity and NHS waiting lists will be among the issues that will count in the run-up to polling day.

And he says these are among the reasons that he is pleased that there will be a General Election sooner rather than later.

He believes the Green Party may take the Hertford and Stortford seat, currently held by Conservative Julie Marson.