Hertfordshire local elections 2025: Ed Davey is latest high profile politician to visit county

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey visited Hertfordshire today as next week’s county council election draws ever closer.

The five main parties – Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems, Reform and Green – are jostling for almost every single one of the county council’s 78 seats on Thursday, May 1.

Hertfordshire is one of only just a few councils holding local elections this year, amid government reforms which have led many local authorities to defer to 2026. The results in Hertfordshire – to be declared on May 2 – will offer a decisive glimpse of where voters are heading ten months on from Labour’s general election win.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage have also met with activists in the county’s election battlegrounds.

Ed Davey in nearby Buckinghamshire earlier this week. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Davey, on a visit with Lib Dem MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted Victoria Collins, to a hedgehog sanctuary, said that the Liberal Democrats would “get to work straight away” if the party takes control of the council on May 1, adding that “the Conservatives are out of touch and taking people for granted.”

The Lib Dems have called for a “Countryside Copper Guarantee” as part of a crackdown on rural crime, to involve equipment including drones, and training for 999 call handlers to better understand rural crimes. The party has also blasted “the pothole epidemic” in the county.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “The Conservatives are asleep at the wheel in Hertfordshire, after decades in power. Their record speaks for itself, from sewage to crime and potholes. It’s the Liberal Democrats who are campaigning for a fair deal and a fresh start.

“We have a clear plan for Hertfordshire: fix our roads and pavements, protect our local environment, and be ambitious for our children and health services. Liberal Democrats will clean up Hertfordshire and get to work straight away.”

Earlier this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage hit out at Hertfordshire County Council’s “woke” culture during a visit to Hemel Hempstead.

The Reform UK leader spoke out while visiting The Red Lion pub in Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday, April 22, telling the Watford Observer that “the political class in Hertfordshire is completely out of touch with its electorate”.

He added: “Elect us and we will change the culture – no more work from home (for council workers) to boost productivity and an end to people being paid £200,000 salaries.

“We understand that there is less funding from central government but we do question why millions of pounds are spent on consultants every year.”

Last month, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch joined Councillor John Wyllie on the county council campaign trail in Bishop’s Stortford.

Ms Badenoch, who represents nearby North West Essex, made the short distance to Hertfordshire to offer her backing as Councillor Wyllie canvassed voters.

Councillor Wyllie sits on the town council and East Herts Council, but lost his Bishop’s Stortford East seat on the county council to Liberal Democrat Calvin Horner in 2021. This time round, he is contesting the Bishop’s Stortford West ward.

In January, Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer visited the party’s stronghold in East Hertfordshire, where it has a majority on the district council, to launch its local election campaign – pledging to fix roads, tackle pollution and transform special education needs and disabilities (SEND) services.

Ms Denyer said: “This May the residents of East Hertfordshire have an opportunity to bring an end to Conservative County Council dominance once and for all and the Greens are best placed to oust them here. I’m delighted to lend my support to the East Herts Green Party’s exciting campaign.

“It’s incredible to see the rise in Green votes here in East Herts over the last few years. I’m pleased to be here, fully committed to supporting this vital campaign and excited to be a part of the change we’re seeing.”