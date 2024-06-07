Hertfordshire County Council appoints new chief executive after 'competitive process'
Angie Ridgwell has been confirmed as the chief of the authority and will be put forward at a full council meeting on 25 June.
Hertfordshire County Council has described its recruitment and selection process as extensive.
Angie previously worked for Lancashire County Council where she has held the same title since 2018.
She is also a qualified accountant who has worked in a wide range of public sector bodies, including central and local government and the private sector. She also grew up in Hertfordshire.
Sally Hopper, director of Human Resources at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “After a competitive process the cross-party Employment Committee unanimously agreed to recommend Angie’s appointment by Full Council on 25 June.”
It was previously revealed that the new chief executive could earn as much as £207,751 per year, and that headhunters from outside the authority had been hired to assist with the recruitment process.
Angie added: “I’m delighted to be selected for appointment as Hertfordshire County Council’s new Chief Executive. At this critical time for public services, I’m excited by this new challenge to lead Hertfordshire and ensure that it thrives as the county of opportunity for all who live and work here.
“Hertfordshire has strong emotional draws for me as the place where I grew up. I look forward to reconnecting with the county, getting to know the residents, colleagues and partners, and making a positive difference when I take up my appointment in early autumn.”