Hertfordshire County Council appoints new chief executive after 'competitive process'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire County Council has announced its new chief executive after what it has described as a ‘competitive process’.

Angie Ridgwell has been confirmed as the chief of the authority and will be put forward at a full council meeting on 25 June.

Hertfordshire County Council has described its recruitment and selection process as extensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie previously worked for Lancashire County Council where she has held the same title since 2018.

New Hertfordshire County Council chief executive Angie Ridgwell

She is also a qualified accountant who has worked in a wide range of public sector bodies, including central and local government and the private sector. She also grew up in Hertfordshire.

Sally Hopper, director of Human Resources at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “After a competitive process the cross-party Employment Committee unanimously agreed to recommend Angie’s appointment by Full Council on 25 June.”

It was previously revealed that the new chief executive could earn as much as £207,751 per year, and that headhunters from outside the authority had been hired to assist with the recruitment process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie added: “I’m delighted to be selected for appointment as Hertfordshire County Council’s new Chief Executive. At this critical time for public services, I’m excited by this new challenge to lead Hertfordshire and ensure that it thrives as the county of opportunity for all who live and work here.