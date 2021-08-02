Plans for second studio on Bovingdon Airfield submitted to Dacorum Borough Council

A second studio could be built on Bovingdon Airfield again this autumn, according to a new planning application.

ITV has a permanent studio on the former RAF base, but a new application hints that a second studio could again be built on the land in September.

The airfield has become a popular site for filming, with productions including blockbusters Star Wars Rogue One and Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as TV favourites Dancing on Ice and The Masked Singer.

Filming at Bovingdon Airfield

The temporary structure would be in place for up to six months until mid-May.

The current structure is visible for those visiting the popular Bovingdon Market, but does not affect the operation of the market.

The temporary studio could be a maximum of 15 meters high, and will be built alongside the current ITV studio, and slightly off the old runway.

The application is for a temporary use of land for filming for six months between September 20, 2021 and May 20, 2022.

The plans will require excavating some of the land to prepare for building the new structures, as well as proposing the planting of trees on the airfield to act as a sound and visual buffer away from the studio.

It is not yet known which production company is behind the application, or what the studio will be used for, however in July 2020, a similar plan was also submitted for a temporary studio for a sixth-month period.

The plans were submitted to Dacorum Borough Council on July 23.