A new charity has officially launched - collecting preloved sports shoes and giving them to children and adults in need.

One Impossible Thing was granted charity status by the Charity Commission and celebrated at an event last week.

Local mum Nickie spoke about how the charity has helped her family.

The One Impossible Thing launch event

She explained: “I have two sons aged 15 and 10, who are both sports mad. I lost my job in travel due to coronavirus, and although I was fortunate to find another job quickly, it was not the

same salary as I was previously on.

"As a lone parent, the financial strain of sports shoes on top of football subs and the rising cost of living, was overwhelming.

"As the boys' feet grow, it can feel never-ending, especially when sometimes they need a couple of pairs of boots each football season.”

One Impossible Thing collects preloved sports shoes for struggling children and adults

And now One Impossible Thing is officially a charity, it is holding a fundraiser to raise money to help even more people.

Fiona Foulkes, Founder of One Impossible Thing, said: “We desperately need a place to store all our sports shoes, so we can check them, clean them and pack them up to distribute them out to people and organisations that need them.

"At the moment everything is stored in my house!”

The fundraising challenge - One Impossible Week - challenges you to run (or walk!) 5kms every day for a week and ask friends and family to sponsor you.

And when you register for the challenge, you’ll receive a free pair of One Impossible Thing’s green and white stripy socks!

The challenge takes place from Saturday, March 12 to Saturday, March 19.

To sign up, email [email protected]If you have any preloved trainers, football boots, rugby boots or astros lurking in your wardrobe, you can drop off in One Impossible Thing’s recycling bins located at the Hemel Sports Centre, the XC Centre and Our Gym.