A virtual raffle organised by a yoga teacher and author is helping to raise money to support the people of Ukraine after Russian forces invaded last week.

Maria Oliver of Boxmorr Yoga has already raised almost £400 in under 24 hours by teaming up with other local businesses to hold a virtual raffle.

Money raised will go to the Red Cross for its Ukraine Crisis appeal.

Maria Oliver of Boxmorr Yoga - inset - launched the appeal

Maria said “I wanted to do something positive to help. The news about Ukraine is heartbreaking and many people I know feel powerless.

“I started asking my friends who, like me, own small businesses.

"We put together some raffle prizes and started selling tickets. I hoped to maybe raise about £500.

“Less than 24 hours later, I’ve already sold almost £400 of tickets and started getting offers from bigger businesses, such as Daisy Chain Jewellers, The Post Office Arms and The Florist in Boxmoor.

“We all own our own businesses and have had periods over the last two years where we couldn’t work. We’ve had to adapt and accept losses in income. And yet we can all find a raffle prize to help people who are so much worse off.

“I’ve been bowled over by people’s generosity, and the generosity of people buying tickets. Everyone wants to do something to help.”

Prizes include a Mummy MOT from Apple Tree Osteopaths, a print from Harper Prints, personal sessions with Fitness 4 You and Live and Breathe Pilates, a voucher from Khana Cookery Authentic Punjabi Catering, and a signed copy of a yoga picture book by Maria.

The virtual raffle will take place on Friday, March 11.