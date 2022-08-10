Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s in Jarman Fields Leisure Park has officially reopened with Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning cutting the ribbon following the restaurant’s redesign.

The fast-food restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Alan Butchers and is one of the first McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

Alan and his team were joined by community partners, Hertfordshire Police, Hemel Hempstead Football Club, Hemel Storm Basketball, which is sponsored by Jarman Fields McDonald’s, and Bourne End Village Association.

Sir Mike Penning MP cuts the ribbon at the restaurant.

The revamp has combined a new layout with the latest technology which is said to create a better experience for customers.

Alan Butchers said that he is thrilled to welcome customers to the restaurant.

He said: “A lot of work has gone into the renovation and we’re looking forward to seeing customer reactions and hearing what they think of the new restaurant.”

Alan added: “Our investment in Convenience of the Future will deliver a quicker and more seamless experience for our customers, delivery partners and crew and it paves the way for further innovation as we continue to respond to evolving needs.”

Gareth Pearson, McDonald’s UK&I COO said: “Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.”