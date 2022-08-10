Gadebridge Splash Park reopens for families as hot weather returns

Dacorum Borough Council says that the replacement part has been installed.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:13 pm

Local families can now enjoy Gadebridge Splash Park again after it closed last Monday (August 1) for repairs to be carried out.

The splash park reopened this morning (August 10) in Gadebridge Park on Leighton Buzzard Road.

Residents were unhappy with the closure when it was announced on the splash park’s Facebook page.

The splash pad is now open again.

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: “We were waiting on a replacement part which has now been delivered and installed.

The council has also warned families of the amber warning of extreme heat this week and has advised them to wear UV protective hats and clothing and sun lotion when visiting the splash park.

The council said: "We also advise you to keep out of the midday heat and to wear aqua shoes in this area.”

Parents are also advised to not take food or drink on to the splash pad and to watch their children at all times.

