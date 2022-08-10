Free craft events for children at Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bank in Hemel Hempstead town centre will hold free craft events throughout next week for children returning to school in the coming weeks.

Starting on Monday (August 15), Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank, located in The Marlowes Shopping Centre, will host the craft event and give parents and guardian an opportunity to relax while the children enjoy a colouring activity and a fun financial education exercise.

David Byrne, Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank’s store manager welcomes everyone to come along.

The events will run daily from Monday (August 15) until Sunday (August 21).

He said: “We’re always looking for ways to support our local community. We know how long the summer holidays are and we are glad to be able to offer this free event for kids.”

David added: “Last year’s craft event was lots of fun and this year will be no different.”