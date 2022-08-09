Whether it’s a famous actor or a legendary sports star, being from the same town as a famous person makes many of us proud.

But who is from Dacorum?

A new interactive map reveals the birthplaces of the most 'notable people' around the world.

Map (pictured) shows all the notable people from the area.

The map was created by researcher and geographer Topi Tjukanov by using data published in June to show one person for each location with the highest notability rank.

The highest ranked figure for Dacorum was Graham Greene.

Greene, who was born in Berkhamsted in 1904, was an English writer and journalist.

His book, The Power and the Glory, written in 1940, is considered by many to be Greene's finest work.

British writer Graham Greene (1904-91) was named as Dacorum's most notable person.

Hemel Hempstead’s notable person was named as musician and Porcupine Tree lead vocalist Steven Wilson.

Also mentioned for the town was Nash Mills’ Sir Arthur Evans who was an archaeologist most famous for unearthing the palace of Knossos on the Greek island of Crete.

Along with one of England’s most successful fighter pilots Geoffrey Page, who was born in Boxmoor, and Launcelot Ward – Apsley solider and Somerset cricket player.

Elsewhere in Dacorum, Tony and Olivier award-winning actress and Frances de la Tour was named as Bovingdon’s most notable person.

For Tring, the former Premier League football referee Graham Poll was named as its most famous native.

The map shows that for Kings Langley, Richard of York, 3rd Duke of York was most noteworthy.