A runner from Hemel Hempstead will take on the London Marathon this Sunday (October 2) in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care, which cared for her late running coach.

Sam Gomm is running in memory of her Dacorum AC running coach John Jales: “This year is particularly poignant for me as I was prompted to run for Rennie Grove after my running coach was cared for by Rennie Grove nurses before he sadly died in February this year.”

Pictured: Sam Gomm in her Rennie Grove kit.

Advertisement

It was John who first got Sam into running in 2009 and she says she is honoured to run the 26.2 miles for him.

Sam explained: “I expect it will be a day of real mixed emotions – experiencing the buzz of the race mixed with the bittersweet feeling of remembering John both running and cheering in previous years."

To date, Sam has raised £1,730 of her £2,000 goal, helped by selling brownies.

Click here to donate.

Advertisement