London Marathon could be affected by union strike action on London Northwestern Railway

The displacement of trains could affect those going to the marathon.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:33 am
Industrial action on London Northwestern Railway could affect those going to the London Marathon this Sunday (October 2).

The strikes will take place on Saturday (October 1), next Wednesday (October 5) and next Saturday (October 8).

TSSA union members will take part in the action this Saturday.

Trains to London could be disrupted this weekend.

Members of the ASLEF union will take part in the action on Saturday and next Wednesday with RMT also striking on the first two Saturdays of October.

Engineering works are taking place between Birmingham International and Coventry on October 8 and 9.

London Northwestern Railway services will not be running on any other than a reduced service from Birmingham New Street to London Euston on October 8.

An updated timetable and schedule are now available for trains on Saturday.

Timetables will be updated for October 5 on Thursday (September 29) and October 8 can be accessed next Tuesday (October 4).

Strike action information can be found here.

