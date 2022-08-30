Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former model turned mum from Tring is running the London Marathon again this year and is raising money for Barnardo’s after growing up close to the charity’s headquarters.

Nadine Brower decided to run the marathon last year after being inspired by her father Eddie, who had to learn to walk again after having coronavirus.

Nadine, originally from Barkingside, explains that she is doing the run for her dad again this year and the charity that has always been in her life.

Pictured: Nadine in her Barnardo's vest.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “My dad used to take us every year to drop presents to the cause. He'd take us in there and they are my growing up memories.”

The former model added: “I thought raising money for Barnardo’s is a perfect way to remind us all of the strength my dad has and kindness of all the years growing up as kids."

This time around, Nadine is also running for the children’s charity in tribute to her friend Mark Foley, a former Barnardo’s child, who recently died.

Nadine with her partner Daryl and sons, Blake and Zaine.

To train for her run, Nadine, who runs a business helping get children into modelling, uses Champneys Tring and local roads.

For three months, she has been sticking to a training plan to improve her time in the hope of smashing her goal of four and a half hours.

For anyone thinking about doing a marathon, Nadine’s advice is to go for it.

She said: “Obviously make sure you've got the training and you follow some sort of plan, don't just dive into it without that.”

Nadine added: “The main thing is not to get any injuries.”

The biggest challenges that Nadine has come across are the mental struggles of running for such a long time.

Despite being a keen runner, she admits that training for a marathon has been a big difference from casually running for fun around Tring.

She explained: “It's been a real learning curve. I've just realised that the more you do it, the easier it becomes.”