Hemel Photo Society kicks off new season with activities throughout September

New members are invited to make the most of the events on offer

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:46 am

A photography society in Hemel Hempstead is starting its 2022/23 season with a programme of activities starting with opening night on September 5.

After its awards presentation, members will share their best summer holiday pictures.

September highlights includes a studio evening, where members can all try their hand at portraits and posed close-up pictures with an actor in costume.

There will be an awards ceremony for last year's season.

There will also be a Brains Trust practical evening when a panel will help members all out with ideas and tips to improve our images.

Photographer and competition judge Kathy Chantler will show members how to think like a judge, improve pictures and score higher in club competitions.

Chairman Rob Harley said: “There’s been an influx of new members this year, which is great, and everyone interested is very welcome indeed. There’s a September Pub Night in the Old Town to give them an extra welcome.”

People can find more information here.

