Hemel Photo Society kicks off new season with activities throughout September
New members are invited to make the most of the events on offer
A photography society in Hemel Hempstead is starting its 2022/23 season with a programme of activities starting with opening night on September 5.
After its awards presentation, members will share their best summer holiday pictures.
September highlights includes a studio evening, where members can all try their hand at portraits and posed close-up pictures with an actor in costume.
There will also be a Brains Trust practical evening when a panel will help members all out with ideas and tips to improve our images.
Photographer and competition judge Kathy Chantler will show members how to think like a judge, improve pictures and score higher in club competitions.
Chairman Rob Harley said: “There’s been an influx of new members this year, which is great, and everyone interested is very welcome indeed. There’s a September Pub Night in the Old Town to give them an extra welcome.”