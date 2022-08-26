Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools are being given the chance to get their hands on two brand new bikes – courtesy of a Hemel Hempstead business campus.

Breakspear Park is offering two schools the chance to receive the adolescent bikes as part of its community outreach campaign for Bike to School Week, which runs from September 27 to October 1.

As well as asking staff that work at Breakspear Park to nominate a school of their choice, the organisers also want to hear your suggestions.

Nominate a Hemel school and they could get a free bike

Dina Mistry, marketing manager at Breakspear Park, said: “At Breakspear Park we always encourage employees to cycle to work when possible and provide a first-class bike facility on site. We believe that cycling can truly result in a healthier, more productive workforce. Combine this with our desire to support the local community, as well as our environmental or sustainability initiatives, it made perfect sense to help children take part in the UK’s Bike to School Week campaign.

“As we are aware that most children who bike to school independently tend to be of secondary school age, we have purchased two new adolescent bikes suitable for children aged between 12-16 years old. We will be donating both bikes to one local secondary school. The school can then determine whether they would like to gift the bikes to pupils of their choice, or even loan the bikes to different students.”