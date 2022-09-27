Warning: deer crossing - be extra vigilant of roaming deers this autumn warns Hertfordshire County Council
Drivers are reminded to be cautious of the high numbers of deer
Motorists in Dacorum are warned of deer in the borough as rush hour traffic could see deer crossing the road in search of a mate.
The morning and evening rush hours coincide with male fallow deer's most common times to roam in late September and October.
The deer population across Hertfordshire, which are mainly fallow and muntjac deer, is widespread across the county with particular concentrations in pockets of woodland countryside.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Where major roads pass through wooded areas, there is a higher risk of collisions with crossing animals as the traffic moves at high speeds.
Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “We would urge motorists to be cautious and drive a little slower at this time of the year, especially on rural and semi-rural roads.”
Read More
He added that the council has taken steps to build deer fences in migration crossing points, but we obviously cannot protect every road.”
Advertisement
Here are the council’s safety tips to help motorists avoid collisions with deer:
Reduce your speed in high-risk areas
Be extra cautious when passing a deer crossing sign
Use your headlights on full beam, when safe to do so
Advertisement
Be aware that more deer may follow after the first crosses
Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path. Don't over-swerve to avoid hitting it
Leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front in case they have to take action to avoid a deer
Be aware that stopping distances are often longer at this time of year due to damp roads and fallen leaves