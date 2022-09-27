Motorists in Dacorum are warned of deer in the borough as rush hour traffic could see deer crossing the road in search of a mate.

The morning and evening rush hours coincide with male fallow deer's most common times to roam in late September and October.

The deer population across Hertfordshire, which are mainly fallow and muntjac deer, is widespread across the county with particular concentrations in pockets of woodland countryside.

Here is the council's advice for staying safe on major roads with deer

Where major roads pass through wooded areas, there is a higher risk of collisions with crossing animals as the traffic moves at high speeds.

Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “We would urge motorists to be cautious and drive a little slower at this time of the year, especially on rural and semi-rural roads.”

He added that the council has taken steps to build deer fences in migration crossing points, but we obviously cannot protect every road.”

Here are the council’s safety tips to help motorists avoid collisions with deer:

Reduce your speed in high-risk areas

Be extra cautious when passing a deer crossing sign

Use your headlights on full beam, when safe to do so

Be aware that more deer may follow after the first crosses

Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path. Don't over-swerve to avoid hitting it

Leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front in case they have to take action to avoid a deer