Success as Hertfordshire primary schools compete at Lockers Park’s first-ever community football tournament

Lockers Park School held its inaugural Community Football Tournament on Thursday (September 22) and saw fierce competition from nine schools.

The school hosted teams from Boxmoor Primary School, Bovingdon Primary Academy, Broadfield Academy, Markyate Village School, Potten End C of E School, South Hill and St Dominic Catholic School.

The teams were split into two mini-league competitions, with Group A teams competing for the Lockers Park Community Trophy and Group B for the Lockers Park Community Plate.

South Hill Primary School with their cup.

Games lasted 10 minutes, 5 minutes each half, with each team playing the other once.

The matches were hard fought, competitive and very close with the majority of games finishing at 1-0.

Parents and staff cheered from the sidelines while enjoying the refreshments provided by Lockers Park.

The final of the cup competition was between South Hill and St Dominic and after a close game, South Hill triumphed with a 1-0 victory.

Lockers Park Community Cup for the winning team

In the plate competition, Markyate and Potten End played an entertaining match that ended in a draw before going onto extra time and penalties which Potten End won.

Certificates were given to all participants and winning teams presented with their trophy and plate.

Lockers Park head Gavin Taylor said: “We’re pleased to be able to host our local schools at Lockers Park and be able to bring the community together for this friendly competition which we expect to be an annual event.”