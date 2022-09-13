Union confirms no Arriva strike action across Dacorum following Queen’s death
The industrial action will be postponed as a mark of respect.
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:42 pm
Unite the Union have confirmed that there will be Arriva industrial action across Hertfordshire on September 16 and 20 following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
As a mark of respect, the strikes at the bus company will not happen on the scheduled dates this month.
The action was due to affect the network in and around Dacorum when staff at Hemel Hempstead depot were to strike.