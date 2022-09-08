Further bus strikes by Arriva staff at be held at depots in Luton, Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, and Hemel

The Unite union has confirmed further strike action by Arriva staff following two days of industrial action across the region this week; the strike action will take place on Friday 16, Tuesday 20 and Friday, September 30. Strike action will also impact Arriva Click services in Watford.

A spokesman for Arriva said: “This will be disappointing news for our customers.

“We have put forward a significant pay offer for our employees, which recognises the great work that they do and reflects the unprecedented cost-of-living challenge facing the region.

Arriva staff across Beds, Bucks and Herts are to take further strike action

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"However, any pay rise has to be affordable in order to protect the long-term sustainability of the bus network. We urge Unite the union to work with us by suspending strike action and allow members to vote on this increase.

“We will ensure our customers and stakeholders are kept informed on any services which are due to run across the region on planned strike days.”

Arriva is offering drivers, admin staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters pay rises of between four per cent and six per cent. With the real rate of inflation, RPI, running at 12.3 per cent, it is claimed this represents a pay cut in real terms.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Arriva and Deutsche Bahn have funnelled money made by these workers out of the country for years. It is abundantly clear they can afford to pay a decent increase. Instead, and during the worst cost of living crisis for decades, they are asking them to take a real terms wage cut.