Rennie Grove shop in Warner’s End reopens as charity's first community hub

The shop closed for 13 days for a revamp.

By Olivia Preston
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:53 pm

A hospice’s charity shop in Hemel Hempstead has reopened today (September 2) after it was renovated to become the charity’s first community hub shop.

The Warner’s End shop, which closed on August 20, has transformed with new flooring, lighting and decorated with the Rennie Grove colours. The new till area was made from recycled units and a community noticeboard was installed for messages to and from customers.

Nicola Flood, who works as the buying, merchandising and business development manager at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said: “The shop is so well supported by the volunteers who work there and the customers who both donate and buy goods that we knew this was the perfect site to unveil our first community hub.”

Deborah Gould (middle) with shop's volunteers as reopening ceremony.

She added: “In refreshing this shop, we really wanted to give the local community a space to meet, shop and socialise.

“We couldn’t run our charity shops without the local people who donate goods, volunteer their time and shop there."

The ribbon was cut by Director of Retail and Trading Deborah Gould who was accompanied by the shop’s volunteers.

The shop has been refreshed with a new colour palette of the charity’s signature purple along with muted lilac.

Louise Bloomfield from Hemel has volunteered at the for 22 years. She said: “This shop really is a community hub. In my time volunteering here, I have come to know a lot of the customers who visit regularly.”

Louise continued: “The newly renovated shop is a welcoming space that local people can meet and shop in. I know it will be very popular with our customers and I’m proud to be a volunteer here.”

