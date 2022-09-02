The 13 Dacorum businesses with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating

Food hygiene ratings help people to choose where to eat out or shop for food by telling them how seriously the business takes its food hygiene standards.

While the majority of restaurants, canteens and eateries in Dacorum have ratings of three or higher, 13 eateries have ratings of one or less.

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected.

They are assessed on hygienic food handling (how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored), cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety which looks at systems in place to make sure that food is safe to eat and if the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Here are all the businesses in Dacorum that currently have a rating of 0 or 1 according to the Food Standards Agency.

M And S Butchers in Hemel Hempstead had a rating of one but was recently inspected and a new rating is to be published soon, so will not be included in the list.

Arora Enterprises Ltd trading as Londis Arora Enterprises Ltd on Shenley Road Hemel Hempstead was given a rating of one on August 5 2020. The inspector found hygienic food handling to be generally satisfactory and cleanliness and condition of facilities was good. But major improvement was necessary for the management of food safety.

Berko Astro Berko Astro at Ashlyns School on Chesham Road in Berkhamsted was given a rating of 1 on April 2. The inspector found hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building to be generally satisfactory. But the management of food safety required major improvement.

Bovingdon Kebab Bovingdon Kebab on High Street in Bovingdon was given a rating of one on March 22. The inspector found hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building to be generally satisfactory, but the management of food safety required major improvement.

Hemel Express Hemel Express on Bridge Street in Hemel Hempstead was given a rating of one on February 10. The inspector found hygienic food handling to be good, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as requiring major improvement and the management of food safety was generally satisfactory.