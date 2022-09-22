A hospice is asking for volunteers to come forward to help relieve the strain on its services by getting involved with its companionship and practical support project.

Supporting Hands, which was established by Rennie Grove Hospice Care in 2017, offers companionship and help to people with a life-limiting illness.

This support from volunteers helps to free up nursing time and offer desperately-needed respite to carers looking after a loved one.

Pictured: Volunteer Paul Irish.

Rennie Grove says that the service has proved to be so valuable that demand now outstrips supply, meaning the charity is having to operate a waiting list for access to the service.

It said: “Rennie Grove is appealing for local people to become volunteers so that patients no longer need to wait for access to the service, when time may be limited due to the nature of their illness.”

Paul Irish, 67, from St Albans has been volunteering with Supporting Hands since he retired in 2020. He has been supporting a man named Stephen from Hemel Hempstead for the past two years.

Paul says that he is often the only person that Stephen sees each week when he visits.

The 67-year-old said: “When I met him in 2020, the lockdowns had left Stephen scared to go out and he had virtually become a recluse.

“Before Supporting Hands became involved Stephen had reached a dead end. He couldn’t see a way out and had no confidence, with low self-esteem."

He explained: “I support Stephen in a variety of different ways, but trying to get him out and about is key. We go shopping, out for walks and sometimes even go to the pub.”

While this service has helped Stephen, it has benefited Paul too in his retirement.

Paul said: “The volunteer visits have given me purpose as well. It keeps me busy and has been beneficial for my mental health.”