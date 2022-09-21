News you can trust since 1858
40 dogs enjoy swim in pool at Hemel Hempstead leisure centre

Dogs from across Dacorum made a splash in the outdoor pool

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:22 am

A Dacorum leisure centre welcomed 40 dogs to enjoy a two-hour canine splash session earlier this month.

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, hosted the unique session on September 10 – which proved so popular the centre is now exploring the option of holding more session in the future.

Pictured: Dogs having fun in the pool and swimming with owners.

David Tenny, General Manager at Everyone Active, said: “It was a real pleasure to be able to welcome so many dogs to the outdoor pool at our centre. We had a really good uptake on the opportunity, and it proved to be a sell-out.”

He added: “We will explore the option to put on this event again in the near future and we look forward to welcoming more of our canine friends to enjoy a swim.”

The areas surrounding the pool side were disinfected after the event and the water was filtered and cleaned as normal.

Holding on: Dog clings to its owner while in the water.
