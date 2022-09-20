People are urged to be discreet when wearing high-value jewellery and gold in public, as police warn of more burglaries during this time of year.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has warned of the increased thefts in previous years as families wear their gold and jewellery as part of the celebrations of Diwali and other religious holidays.

Dacorum residents are urged to ensure that their valuable items are securely stored in their home or kept somewhere else - like a safety deposit box.

These warnings come ahead of religious festivals.

Inspector Nicki Dean from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit said: “Some families who have large collections of valuable jewellery, and in particular high-value gold, have been targeted by criminals in the past.”

He explained: “Wearing lots of gold and jewels to weddings and religious festivals can draw unwanted attention from criminals, so we recommend keeping it hidden until you reach the venue.”

Inspector Dean added: “Burglars tend to target houses that are empty, particularly if they are not very well-secured. Taking basic steps to secure your home can be enough to deter many burglars.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises residents to take these steps to reduce the risk of theft:

Remove jewellery from houses.

Keep jewellery and other valuables in a safety deposit box.

Use a doorbell camera, internal camera and/or a monitored burglar alarm.

Ensure doors are double-locked at all times.

Keep windows closed and locked.

Install ‘dusk to dawn’ external lighting.

Use timer switches in your home to control internal lights, radios and a simulated TV.

Keep keys and valuables secure and out of sight.

Ensure boundary fences are secure with side gates locked.

Take photos and keep a list of all valuable property in a safe place, with

make, model description and value information.