Political Opinion: UK economy surges ahead with 0.7 per cent growth in Q1 2025: MP David Taylor welcomes positive momentum
This robust expansion, surpassing economists' forecasts of 0.6 per cent, reflects the resilience of the UK economy amid global uncertainties. The Office for National Statistics attributes this growth to increased consumer spending and a rebound in manufacturing and services sectors.
David Taylor, Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead, praised the economic upturn, highlighting its significance for local communities
"This encouraging growth demonstrates the effectiveness of our economic policies and the hard work of businesses and individuals across the country. In Hemel Hempstead, this momentum translates into more job opportunities and a stronger local economy. We remain committed to sustaining this growth and ensuring that its benefits are felt by all constituents.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves also welcomed the figures, stating that the government's focus on stability and investment is yielding positive results. She emphasized the importance of continued efforts to maintain economic growth and address ongoing challenges.
The UK's economic performance in Q1 2025 stands in contrast to other G7 nations, with the UK leading in growth rates during this period.