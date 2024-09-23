Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A delivery driver has been threatened at knifepoint and had parcels stolen from his van, during a “frightening ordeal” in Dagnall.

The incident took place just after 9am on Saturday (September 21), while the DPD courier van was on Main Road North in Dagnall, near Berkhamsted.

Three men wearing balaclavas threatened the van driver with a knife, before stealing parcels from the vehicle, and driving away from the scene.

The van driver, a man in his fifties, was uninjured, but police described it was an “extremely frightening ordeal” for the victim.

Police stock image. Photo: Adobestock

The offenders are all described as wearing black clothing and balaclavas, and no further description of them is currently available.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Katherine Peacock said: “This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim, who was going about his work delivering parcels.

“Thankfully he was not injured, but a number of parcels have been stolen from the van, which is a DPD courier van.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and believes they may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam which has captured the incident to contact us, along with anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police via their website, or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 43240454580.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.