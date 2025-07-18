68 per cent of parents agree with the charter | No credit

A new charter has been launched as parents believe the government is not doing enough to support healthy eating choices, study reveals.

Backed by British Berry Growers, the National Children’s Breakfast Charter aims for the government to mandate minimum nutritional standards for free school meals - especially breakfasts.

And it urges people to write to their MPs to encourage them to support the charter.

It comes as research conducted by British Berry Growers, showed that 8 in 10 parents worry that their children are not getting a nutritious breakfast at school.

Despite 78 per cent agreeing that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

A further 56 per cent of parents feel the government is not doing enough to support healthy eating choices.

The Charter also follows the government’s roll-out of a school breakfast pilot in April.

This saw 750 schools provide free daily breakfast club as part the free school meals programme.

All children in families receiving Universal Credit are now eligible for free school meals.

British Berry Grower’s chairman, Nick Marston, said: “School breakfasts are a critical safety net for young people, especially in more deprived areas.

“But the breakfasts offered should be nutrient-rich and include fresh produce like berries.

“We support the government funding contribution for breakfast clubs, and their efforts to expand the free school meals programme.

“We urge further expansion and the use of minimum levels of nutritional quality to ensure children are getting the healthy food they need and deserve - especially at breakfast.”

The research of 2,007 mothers with children up to the age of 18, went on to reveal that two thirds (68 per cent) of parents support government action to provide healthy, free school meals for all children.

While an overwhelming 96 per cent believe schools should be doing more to ensure children are served fruit during breakfast.

The Charter, written in partnership with leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, outlines how policy change and practical reform can help ensure every child starts their day with the nutrition they need to thrive.

“At British Berry Growers, we’re committed to being part of the solution,” Marston said.

“But we know real change requires all of us: government, schools, industry, and families working together.

“Our hope is that the Charter sparks dialogue, drives action, and helps every child start their day with the energy and nourishment they deserve.”

The charter hopes to tackle the issue that children typically fall short of the recommended five-a-day fruit and veg target on four or more days each week, whether in or out of school.

With parents reporting their children miss breakfast nearly seven times a month, while 88 per cent worry about how much sugar their children are consuming.

Rhiannon Lambert commented: “Breakfast is widely acknowledged as a critical part of a healthy diet, yet it remains one of the most frequently overlooked meals, particularly among children and adolescents.

“A nutritious breakfast sets the tone for the day, yet too many children in the UK are missing out.

“Improving breakfast habits isn’t solely a matter of individual choice.

“it requires coordinated action across government, education, industry, and the home environment.

“We need to raise the breakfast bar, together.”

Write to your local MP to ask them to support the National Children’s Breakfast Charter by visiting lovefreshberries.co.uk/healthier-school-breakfasts .

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.