Summer sale now on at The Galleria

By Emily Hill
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST
Summer Sale Now Onplaceholder image
Summer Sale Now On
The Galleria, Hatfield, is pleased to announce the launch of their Summer sale, running from 14th June until 13th July.

Guests can enjoy even greater savings, with additional discounts on top of the normal outlet prices from the retailers.

Most Popular

Enjoy these savings below from brands at The Galleria plus lots more…

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Clarks - up to 60% off on selected styles.
  • Le Creuset – 20% off selected products until 30th June.
  • Mountain Warehouse - up to 50% off selected lines while stocks last.
  • Trespass – 60% off selected styles.
  • JS Sports – up to 50% your favourite brands with savings on men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes.

Whilst on a visit to The Galleria, families will also be able to enjoy everything else on offer including delicious dining, the latest movies at the Odeon and Get Wild soft play.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: The Galleria has over 80 stores that provide unbeatable outlet prices, so with the Summer sale now on, there are plenty of bargains to be had.”

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/

Related topics:Odeonsummer
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice