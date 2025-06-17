Summer sale now on at The Galleria

Summer Sale Now On

The Galleria, Hatfield, is pleased to announce the launch of their Summer sale, running from 14th June until 13th July.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can enjoy even greater savings, with additional discounts on top of the normal outlet prices from the retailers.

Enjoy these savings below from brands at The Galleria plus lots more…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarks - up to 60% off on selected styles.

Le Creuset – 20% off selected products until 30th June.

Mountain Warehouse - up to 50% off selected lines while stocks last.

Trespass – 60% off selected styles.

JS Sports – up to 50% your favourite brands with savings on men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes.

Whilst on a visit to The Galleria, families will also be able to enjoy everything else on offer including delicious dining, the latest movies at the Odeon and Get Wild soft play.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria says: “The Galleria has over 80 stores that provide unbeatable outlet prices, so with the Summer sale now on, there are plenty of bargains to be had.”

For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/