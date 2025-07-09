Taylor Wimpey to launch brand-new show homes at its development in Bovingdon

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is inviting interested homebuyers to an exclusive launch event weekend as it opens two brand-new show homes at its Bovingdon Grange development in Bovingdon.

The unveiling of two brand-new show homes, the 3-bedroom Harrton and the 4-bedroom Rightford will take place on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July between 10:30am and 4pm. Prospective buyers can be amongst the first to grab an exclusive look at what the homes have to offer as well as taking away some interior design inspiration.

At the event weekend, Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be available to answer any questions with no appointment required. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a complimentary hot drink and sweet treat as they discover their dream home.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We are very excited for the unveiling of not one but two brand-new show homes and are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to the launch weekend. This is the perfect opportunity for visitors to take a tour of the brand-new homes to fully picture what life at Bovingdon Grange could look like.”

Bovingdon Grange is located on the edge of Bovingdon, just three miles from Hemel Hempstead, Chesham, and offers key routes such as the A41, M1, and M25. Bovingdon Grange offers a selection of 186 brand-new homes and local shops can be found just five minutes away and the nearby railway station, three miles from the development, makes it ideal for commuters.

The launch weekend event will take place on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July between 10:30am and 4pm at Meadow Drive, Green Lane, Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, HP3 0LW. To find out more, pleasevisit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bovingdon/bovingdon-grange