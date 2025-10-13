Taylor Wimpey to host showhome launch event in West Hemel

Chaulden Meadows street scene

Taylor Wimpey North Thames will be hosting a showhome launch event at its Chaulden Meadows development in West Hemel Hempstead on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th October.

The launch will provide interested buyers the opportunity to explore the brand new showhome so that they can picture what life at Chaulden Meadows could look like while enjoying a complimentary hot drink and sweet treat*.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are excited to unveil our brand new showhome at Chaulden Meadows and invite house hunters to our showhome launch event. The launch also celebrates the opening of our sales office on the site, allowing customers to fully take in the development when visiting our sales team. We encourage anyone looking to make a move to Hemel Hempstead to attend the event and have a chat with the team to find out about the offers and incentives available.”

The brand new showhome is a four-bedroom Rightford, designed for growing families with a downstairs study for home-working privacy.

The four-bedroom Rightford showhome

Chaulden Meadows is set to bring 455 homes to the area and will offer a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, catering to first time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike. The development offers flexible, modern homes surrounded by green open space and play areas. The homes also have energy efficiency features such as PV panels, EV charging points, triple glazing, and smart heating for sustainable living and lower energy bills.

Situated in the picturesque location of West Hemel Hempstead, once completed Chaulden Meadows will feature a vibrant community hub, providing residents with essential amenities including shops, a primary school and shared community spaces. The development is ideal for commuters and residents looking for wider entertainment options, being just two miles away from the A41 and A414, and two and a half miles from Hemel Hempstead Railway Station.

For more information about the homes available at Chaulden Meadows, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hemel-hempstead/chaulden-meadows

*Coffee and cupcakes will be available on Saturday only