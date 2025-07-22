Taylor Wimpey launches new development in West Hemel

Chaulden Meadows street scene

Taylor Wimpey North Thames has announced the launch of its highly anticipated residential development, Chaulden Meadows, situated in West Hemel Hempstead.

The remote launch will initially take place from Taylor Wimpey’s Bovingdon Grange development in Bovingdon and will provide interested buyers with an exclusive opportunity to find out more about the upcoming homes Chaulden Meadows. Prospective homeowners will be able to view detailed site plans, access home floor plans, make a reservation and connect with the sales team ahead of the Chaulden Meadows sales office and showhome launch in August 2025.

Chaulden Meadows is set to bring 455 homes to the area and will offer a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, including a number of properties dedicated to affordable housing, ensuring the development meets the diverse needs of the local community. Surrounded by green open spaces, and an area of safe play space within the development, Chaulden Meadows will be the perfect place for first time buyers, growing families and downsizers.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are delighted to have launched Chaulden Meadows in Hemel Hempstead. This development is set to bring a fantastic selection of homes and a brand-new family-friendly community to the area. We encourage anyone looking to make a move to Chaulden Meadows to visit our nearby Bovingdon Grange development in Bovingdon to get a feel for life in a Taylor Wimpey home before our sales office and showhome launch this August.”

Situated in the picturesque location of West Hemel Hempstead, Chaulden Meadows will provide excellent connectivity to Hemel Hempstead’s town centre, nearby schools, and key transport links, including direct access to London via the nearby railway station. Residents will also benefit from easy access to local amenities, parks, and recreational facilities. The development will also feature a community hub with shops, facilities, and a primary school, ensuring lasting benefits for new and existing residents.

For more information about the upcoming homes at Chaulden Meadows, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hemel-hempstead/chaulden-meadows