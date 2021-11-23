Dacorum is gearing up for the Christmas season with lots of festive events

Dacorum is gearing up for the festive season with plenty of events across the borough to get residents in the Christmas spirit.

From a Giving Grotto in Hemel Hempstead to The Berkhamsted Festival of Light, and not forgetting the Tring Christmas Festival - there really is something for everyone!

These are just some of the things that are taking place across Dacorum this festive season, if you would like to add an event to this list email [email protected]

Hemel Hempstead

> The Marlowes Giving Grotto will bring the true magic of Christmas to Hemel this year

Shoppers can experience the true magic of Christmas by giving back and helping people in the community, with all ticket proceeds from the Giving Grotto being donated to local charity DENS.

The Giving Grotto opened in The Marlowes on Saturday, November 20, and will be open each weekend, then daily from Saturday, December 18, through to Christmas Eve.

Walk-up slots will be available however pre-booking online is recommended and can be made by visiting the centre website Meet Father Christmas.

> Hemel Old Town Market will be taking place on Sunday, December 5, from 11am until 3pm. There will be a selection of locally baked goods, artisan gifts and craft items.

> Robin's Winter Adventure

This year's festive family theatre show at The Old Town Hall on Saturday, December 11, is a story about a young boy's incredible journey with a feathered friend. An uplifting tale of change, bravery and friendship told with puppetry, poetry, music and magical design, for ages three and over and their families.

Families who book online to see this fantastic show will also receive an online activity pack with colouring sheets, crosswords, songs from the show and a make your own robin template.

> Local shopping parades will be having small Christmas light switch-on events on the following dates:

Chaulden – 5pm on Friday, November 26, for 5.30pm switch-on.

Bennetts End - 5pm on Saturday, November 27. The lights will be switched-on by local resident Samaira Iqbal who recently won the Young TV presenter of the year BAFTA.

Warners End/Stoneycroft – 4pm on Saturday, November 27, for 4.30pm switch-on.

Adeyfield – 5pm on Friday, December 3, for 5.30pm switch-on.

Gadebridge/Rossgate - 5pm on Saturday, December 4.

Christmas lights will be up in Kings Langley and Grovehill but there will be no switch on event this year.

> Fun on the Run

Take part in the festive 3k Family Fun Run on Sunday, December 12, with start times at 1pm, 2pm or 3pm. Taking place at the Active Dacorum Hub - entry costs £3 per person or free for 5 years and under.

Runners will receive a medal and a goody bag. Click here to sign up for this year's Fun on the Run.

> A Christmas Carol at The Old Town Hall

Join Ebenezer Scrooge as he journeys into the past, present and yet-to-come on a supernatural journey on Wednesday, December 8. Suitable for ages 14 and over.

Visit The Old Town Hal website to book tickets.

> The Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh returns this year

As well as spreading Christmas spirit along the streets of Dacorum, the event also raises vital cash for local charities and organisations, with collections along the route and at its Just Giving page.

> The Tring Christmas Festival, organised by Tring Together, is on Saturday, November 27, from 3pm till 8pm.

Enjoy Christmas market stalls, late night shopping, festive lights, entertainment and an appearance by Father Christmas.

Victoria Hall is full of Christmas stalls and Memorial Garden will be lit and filled with your decorated Christmas Tree entries.

The main stage on Church Square and Dolphin Square will host a variety of music and entertainment all night.

> Rennie Grove Santa Float returns to Tring and surrounding villages

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is bringing its Santa float and festive cheer to Tring and the surrounding villages again next month.

Between Sunday, December 5, and Sunday, December 19, the big man and his elves will be raising smiles and all-important funds throughout Tring, Weston Turville, Cheddington, Pitstone, Wigginton and Marsworth.

> The Berkhamsted Festival of Light returns this weekend.

This year's Festival of Light is on Sunday 28 November 2021 from 3.30pm until 6pm.

Berkhamsted High Street will be lined with Christmas stalls where you can enjoy mulled wine and festive arts and crafts. You can also visit St Peter's Church by candlelight.

Candle lights returning to St Peter's Church to welcome in Advent from 3pm.

St Peter's, Berkhamsted, will be lit up by a thousand candles and tealights to celebrate the start of Advent as part of the town's annual Festival of Light, the Traditional Advent carol service at St Peter's Church is from 7pm.

> Ashridge House presents The Enchanted Woodland Walk

Ashridge House is launching The Enchanted Woodland Walk - a spectacular light trail experience in the magnificent gardens at Ashridge House.

You can enjoy the magical winter light trail from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, January 9.