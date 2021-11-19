Shoppers who visit the Giving Grotto at The Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead this Christmas will be supporting local homelessness charity DENS.

The Marlowes is inviting visitors to experience the true magic of Christmas by giving back and helping people in the community - all ticket proceeds from the Giving Grotto will be donated to DENS.

The charity houses, supports and empowers vulnerable single homeless people, and others in crisis, to transform their lives.

The Giving Grotto opens this Saturday (November 20) at 9.30am and will be open each weekend, then daily from Saturday, December 18, through to Christmas Eve.

A visit includes making reindeer food, and a gift from Father Christmas, with a suggested donation of £5 per child and all proceeds going to DENS.

There will be an opportunity to purchase photos whilst enjoying the Grotto experience. All photo memories can be purchased separately, with a percentage will be donated to DENS (excluding cost of photo item and merchant service fees).

The Marlowes Giving Grotto will bring the true magic of Christmas to Hemel this year

Quiet sessions will take place from 9am on Sunday, December 12, and Sunday, December 19, for children with special sensory needs, and any other needs, to ensure no one misses out on the opportunity to meet Father Christmas.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Marlowes, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support DENS this year – Christmas should be all about community and we couldn’t think of a better way than to support a local charity, while giving shoppers a magical experience.

“We can’t wait to see the children’s faces light up as they make their way through the Arctic Adventure, and to make sure every child gets the chance to enjoy our Grotto, we’ll be hosting quiet sessions during December.”

Giving Grotto opening times:

> Saturday, November 20 - 9.30am till 5.30pm

> Sunday, November 21 - 11am till 5pm

> Saturday, November 27 - 9.30am till 5.30pm

> Sunday, November 28 - 11am till 5pm

> Saturday, December, 4 - 9.30am till 5.30pm

> Sunday, December 5 - 11am till 5pm

> Saturday, December, 11 - 9.30am till 5.30pm

> Sunday, December 12 - 9am till 5pm (9am is quiet session)

> Saturday, December, 18 - 9.30am till 5.30pm

> Sunday, December 19 - 9am till 5pm (9am is quiet session)

> Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23 - 9am till 5.30pm

> Christmas Eve - 9am till 4pm.