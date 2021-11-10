As Christmas approaches, the Hemel Rotary Santa Sleigh is looking for local businesses to help bring a bit of festive cheer by sponsoring one of Santa’s 25 house-to-house routes around Dacorum.

For donations from £50 to £100, sponsors will be promoted on Santa’s calendar and route map shared online and through social media and get ‘I’m Supporting Santa’ posters to display, along with announcements on the weekly Radio Dacorum broadcast and Santa alerts on the day of his visit.

Tony Burford, from Hemel Rotary, said: “This time last year, Santa and his Sleigh were facing a COVID crisis, which restricted our routes and house-to-house collections.

Santa still needs your help!

"But thanks to the great support for our appeal from businesses, children and adults, we still managed to raise £13,000, which went to provide urgent help to local charities.

"So, after another challenging year, we want to do even better to provide much needed funds.”

Tony added: “Santa brings joy to both adults and children and brightens up the streets at Christmas.

Santa calls on Hemel Hempstead businesses for support

“We look forward to talking to local businesses who want to do their bit to help and all monies raised are donated back into the local community.”