Hertfordshire secondary school applications for September 2022 now open

The new school year may just be starting, but it’s already time for parents and carers in Hertfordshire to start planning ahead for next year as the application process for transfer to secondary schools is now open.

If your child starts secondary, upper or university technical college next year, make sure you apply for a place in good time.

The easiest way to apply for a school place for September 2022 is on the Hertfordshire County Council website, and complete the online application form.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

Online applications can be amended at any time before the closing date - October 31 - and you can access your school offer before allocation letters are received and accept your school allocation online.

Last year, over 99 per cent of parents applied in this way and found the system quick, easy and secure.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, said: “Hertfordshire secondary schools provide an excellent education to thousands of pupils and we understand that parents and carers will want to obtain a place at their preferred school for their children.

“We work very hard with the admitting authorities of schools to satisfy parental preference wherever possible.

"Last year over 94 per cent of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked schools.

“All secondary schools will have open events, whether these are virtual tours or socially distanced school visits.

"I would urge parents to check the arrangements to view their local schools before applying, consider carefully which schools they rank and to make realistic preferences.”

Information explaining the secondary transfer process will be distributed to families through their child’s primary, junior or middle school at the beginning of September.