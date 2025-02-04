Happy camps to return in Hertfordshire as Government funding continues

A programme of school holiday activities for children who are eligible for benefits-related ‘free school meals’ will go ahead in Hertfordshire this year, councillors have been told.

Since 2021, the HAPpy programme has offered a range of activities – including sports, science, arts and crafts and performing arts – during the Easter, summer and Christmas school holidays, for thousands of eligible children at venues across the county.

The last tranche of funding for the programme – from the Department for Education – ended in December (2024), with no guarantee that it would be repeated.

But on Tuesday (February 4) county councillors were told that in the past few days the government had now confirmed that funding WOULD be available for the project in 2025 too.

Plans are already being drawn-up to offer a full programme of HAPpy activities in the Easter holidays – which are now less than nine weeks away.

And at the meeting of the county council’s children, young people and families cabinet panel the extension of the funding was welcomed by councillors from all three of the political parties.

According to a report presented to the meeting, 74,100 session places were commissioned by the county council, as part of the HAPpy programme last year (2024).

And almost 11,000 eligible children attended at least one session, where they could take part in an activity, meet new friends and access a hot meal.

According to officials, the HAPpy programme supports local providers to deliver activity camps in their own communities.

And for those aged 12-16, it also includes a festival-style ‘pop up parks programme’ that includes sports, activities, arts and crafts – providing vouchers for food at local food outlets.

At the meeting Conservative Councillor Lesley Greenhalgh said the extension of the funding for the “very successful programme” was “brilliant news”. And she asked whether eligibility could be widened.

She pointed to those parents who were not eligible for benefits-related ‘free school meals’, but were “just on the edge”, whose children could not attend things because their parents don’t have the extra money.

In response commissioning manager George Gearing said they were constantly looking to be able to widen the programme, so that more and more children could benefit.

And he said there were some additional places available in Hertfordshire for those families who were ‘supported by a professional’, even if not ‘free school meal’ eligible.

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat Councillor Steve Jarvis pointed to the number of commissioned places that were not taken up.

Mr Gearing acknowledged the difference between bookings and attendances – with “90-plus per cent” of the 74,000 places booked, but attendances in the 50,000s.

But he said that in Hertfordshire the ‘attendance vs booking’ figures were amongst the best in the country.

And he said that when they spoke to families their reasons for dropping-out were “extremely varied and all completely justified”.

According to the report presented to the panel, funding for the programme – which costs around £2.9m a year – had been due to end in December 2024.

And – “with the current financial position” – it was said not to be a programme that could be subsidised by the council.

Councillors from a number of authorities across the country – including Hertfordshire County Council – had appealed to the government to continue the funding.

And at the meeting councillors were told that it was only in the last few days the government had confirmed that the funding would continue this year.

Councillor Thomson said that while the 2025 funding was “very welcome news from the government”, the council needed longer term funding – pointing to the cliff-edge they had faced before the latest announcement.

And that was echoed by Liberal Democrat Councillor Steve Jarvis who welcomed the funding extension, but said it was “a pity” that they had extended it for one year.

In Hertfordshire the scheme is co-ordinated on behalf of the county council by the Hertfordshire Sports and Activity Partnership, in partnership with the Hertfordshire Community Foundation.