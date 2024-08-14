Shopmobility supports Dacorum 50 Fest with special Sunday opening

By Matt Hatton
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2024, 13:33 BST
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dacorum borough, Shopmobility is making a special exception by opening on Sunday, 29 September 2024, to assist residents with mobility issues attending the Dacorum at 50 Fest.

Normally closed on Sundays, Shopmobility will provide manual wheelchairs and battery-operated scooters for hire, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festivities. Pre-booking is highly recommended to guarantee availability, with fees starting at just £1.50.

This service will help ensure that all residents, regardless of mobility, can join in the community celebration and enjoy the exciting activities and attractions planned across Hemel Hempstead town centre.Shopmobility provides affordable, short-term wheelchair and scooter rentals to residents with mobility challenges.

You'll find Shopmobility on level A of the Marlowes Car park, accessible via the first entrance only. We aim to enhance independence and accessibility for seniors, people with disabilities, and those recovering from injury.

A happy Shopmobility Customer picking up their hired scooterA happy Shopmobility Customer picking up their hired scooter
A happy Shopmobility Customer picking up their hired scooter

Event highlights include, Grand Parade, Local market stalls and food vendors, Crafts, games and entertainment, BID Hullabaloo.

Bustling venues Market Square, Water Gardens, Marlowes

Shopmobility will be open to support residents with mobility issues to attend Dacorum 50 Fest.

To ensure a manual wheelchair or battery operated scooter is available for you, pre-booking is advised on01442 259259.

Fees: Manual: £1.50, Vat exempt £1.25Battery operated: £2.16, Vat exempt £1.80

[email protected]

Bookings can be made in advance by calling 01442 259259

https://www.communityactiondacorum.org/services/shopmobility/

