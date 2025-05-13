Taylor Wimpey Sponsors Chesham United Football Club’s Comedy Football Trophy 2025

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is proud to announce its sponsorship of Alex Horne's Comedy Football Trophy 2025, which took place on Saturday 10th May at Chesham United Football Club.

The Alex Horne's Comedy Football Trophy 2025 featured teams from across the region and saw them compete in light-hearted football matches interspersed with comedic entertainment. The Comedy Football Trophy raised funds for Chesham United FC, supported charities: Bucks Mind, Slough Homeless and other local charities.

Michele Brooks at Chesham United FC, said: “We want to say a huge thanks to our headline sponsor, Taylor Wimpey for sponsoring the Alex Horne Comedy Football Trophy on Saturday 10th May 2025. The event was a sell out and a fantastic success. We wish them every success with the beautiful upcoming local developments: Bovingdon Grange, Bovingdon & Chaulden Meadows in Hemel Hempstead.”

Jason Turner, Sales Manager for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “We were delighted to sponsor and support the recent Alex Horne Comedy Match at Chesham United Football Club. The event was not only a great success but also aligns with our values of fostering community spirit and supporting local initiatives. It was great to support the local community close to our two new developments in the area; Bovingdon Grange and Chaulden Meadows."

The sponsorship reflects Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to supporting local initiatives that bring joy and unity to the community. As a leading housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey recognises the importance of contributing to events that promote community engagement in the areas in which it builds.

Launched in November, Bovingdon Grange is located on the edge of Bovingdon, just three miles from Hemel Hempstead, Chesham, and offers key routes such as the A41, M1, and M25. Bovingdon Grange offers a selection of 186 brand-new homes and local shops can be found just five minutes away and the nearby railway station, three miles from the development, makes it ideal for commuters.

Due to launch in summer 2025, Chaulden Meadows will provide excellent connectivity to Hemel Hempstead’s town centre, nearby schools, and key transport links, including direct access to London via the nearby railway station. Residents will also benefit from easy access to local amenities, parks, and recreational facilities.

For further information about Chesham United Football Club, please visit https://www.cheshamunited.co.uk/

For more information about the homes available at Bovingdon Grange, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bovingdon/bovingdon-grange

For more information about the upcoming homes at Chaulden Meadows and to register your interest, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hemel-hempstead/chaulden-meadows