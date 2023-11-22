News you can trust since 1858
Hemel Hempstead gets new train service due to customer demand

Starting next month
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
A new train service is coming to Hemel Hempstead, a rail provider has confirmed today (22 November).

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced extra services going into the town as part of its latest timetable.

Changes to GTR’s services are due to come into operation on 10 December.

Govia Thameslink Railway announced its new timetable, photo from Peter AlveyGovia Thameslink Railway announced its new timetable, photo from Peter Alvey
Improvements include an additional weekday service for Hemel Hempstead, from and to East Croydon.

The service will be extended from Watford Junction to Hemel and back, in response to requests from customers, GTR says.

The current 10.10am East Croydon to Watford Junction service will extend to Hemel Hempstead, to arrive at 11.28am.

The current 11.52am Watford Junction to East Croydon service will start from Hemel Hempstead at 11.38am.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer services director, said: “We’re constantly listening to our passengers and local communities, and these improvements are designed to meet demand where they tell us it’s needed most, help communities grow, and attract new customers to rail.”

