News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

New look Wetherspoon in Hemel Hempstead relaunches today following extensive makeover

The pub first opened as a Wetherspoon in 1998
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Full House pub, in Hemel Hempstead, is reopening today (Monday) after an extensive £550,000 makeover.

The transformation to the Wetherspoon pub has included a full redecoration with a new entrance lobby and a beer garden.

An additional 10 jobs have been created at the Marlowes venue, which has been managed by Steph Robinson since June 2021.

Most Popular
The pub reopens today (Monday). Image: Hugh ArdoinThe pub reopens today (Monday). Image: Hugh Ardoin
The pub reopens today (Monday). Image: Hugh Ardoin

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in 1998, has undergone a refurbishment to the customer area, as well as some behind the scenes upgrades.

The beer garden has been added by converting car parking spaces, providing outdoor seating for 50 customers.

Manager Steph Robinson said: “Wetherspoon’s investment in the pub highlights its commitment to its customers and the town itself.

“We are also delighted to have created new jobs.

“Myself and my team will look forward to welcoming customers back into The Full House and we are confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub.”

Related topics:WetherspoonHemel Hempstead