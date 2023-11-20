New look Wetherspoon in Hemel Hempstead relaunches today following extensive makeover
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Full House pub, in Hemel Hempstead, is reopening today (Monday) after an extensive £550,000 makeover.
The transformation to the Wetherspoon pub has included a full redecoration with a new entrance lobby and a beer garden.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An additional 10 jobs have been created at the Marlowes venue, which has been managed by Steph Robinson since June 2021.
The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in 1998, has undergone a refurbishment to the customer area, as well as some behind the scenes upgrades.
The beer garden has been added by converting car parking spaces, providing outdoor seating for 50 customers.
Manager Steph Robinson said: “Wetherspoon’s investment in the pub highlights its commitment to its customers and the town itself.
“We are also delighted to have created new jobs.
“Myself and my team will look forward to welcoming customers back into The Full House and we are confident that they will be impressed by the new-look pub.”