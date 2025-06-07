BBC has announced its TV plans for the Challenge Cup final 🏉

Wembley Stadium will host the Challenge Cup final.

Mark Chapman is set to present the TV coverage.

But how can you watch the action at home?

Tens of thousands of rugby league fans will be heading to Wembley for the final of the 2025 Challenge Cup. Warrington Wolves and Hull Kingston Rovers are both bidding for glory after a long campaign.

It is one of the biggest days in the sporting calendar and the competition is celebrating its 129th year. Warrington are looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 2019, while Hull KR’s wait dates all the way back to 1980.

Whether you are a neutral or just were not able to make it to Wembley Stadium, you will want to know how to follow the action at home. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Challenge Cup final on TV?

Sam Burgess, Head Coach of Warrington Wolves | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The match at Wembley Stadium is set to kick-off at 3.30pm today (June 7) but the television will begin long before that. It will be live on BBC One from 2pm and is due to run until 5.30pm.

Which channel is the Challenge Cup final on?

The Beeb have the broadcast rights for the tournament up-to-and-including the 2025 final. It will be live on BBC One/ One HD from 2pm, as previously mentioned.

The Challenge Cup final will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer. A TV licence is required to use the BBC’s live/ on demand platform.

Is the Challenge Cup final free to watch in 2025?

Unlike the Super League, the Challenge Cup is being broadcast by the BBC which means that it is available at no extra cost for viewers. All that is required is a TV licence, but an extra subscription is not needed to watch the 2025 final.

Who are the presenters and pundits?

Mark Chapman will present the BBC’s coverage of the 2025 Challenge Cup final from Wembley today. Kev Brown, Jamie Peacock and Jon Wilkin will be on hand to provide expert analysis.

